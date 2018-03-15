March 15 2018
|
Adar, 28, 5778
|
IDF retaliates following explosion on northern Gaza border

The explosion comes following months of increased tensions between Israel and Palestinian forces in the Gaza Strip.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 15, 2018 08:22
1 minute read.
IDF retaliates following explosion on northern Gaza border

An Israeli tank manoeuvres along the border fence with the southern Gaza Strip, as watch-towers are seen on the Palestinian side near Kibbutz Nirim, Israel February 17, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Several explosives devices were detonated near the border fence in the northern Gaza Strip early Thursday morning. There were no casualties as the explosion was not near IDF soldiers. The IDF responded with tank fire against Hamas positions.

Palestinian sources reported about Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip and the death of two Palestinians.

Cabinet minister Zeev Elkin said in an interview to Israel public radio that “we are witnessing an attempt to fan the flames in the south.”

He assessed that rogue salafi organizations or the Islamic Jihad were likely behind the blast, not Hamas, and that he trusted that the IDF would act accordingly.

A month ago, four soldiers were wounded when an improvised explosive device was set off near IDF forces on the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result of the explosion, two soldiers were severely wounded and two were lightly wounded.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, March 13, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and PA General Intelligence Services chief Majid Faraj survived an assassination attempt after entering the Gaza Strip.

The incident last month appeared to be an "attraction attack" in which the force arrived on the scene to remove a flag that had been placed in the area, apparently during the demonstrations that had taken place a day earlier. When they arrived, the cargo under the fence was activated.

These explosions took place after several tense months during which three terrorist tunnels were located along the border with the Gaza Strip, and explosive devices were placed on a road used by IDF forces moving north of Tulkarm.




