One Palestinian killed, two injured in overnight air strikes in Gaza

One Palestinian was killed and two were injured after Israeli fighter jets struck military targets in the Gaza Strip Wednesday overnight, according to Fatah sources.



The Palestinian killed was identified as Muhammed Hujeila, 30, Palestinian medical officials said on Thursday morning. It is unclear whether he was affiliated with Hamas.





القصف الإسرائيلي على قطاع غزة ، هي محاولة فاشلة لإرهاب جماهير شعبنا بعد انخراطها في مسيرات العودة.

هذه الجماهير الثائرة لم تكن في يوم من الأيام تخشى الاحتلال ولا تهديداته، وستواصل نضالها حتى التحرير والعودة — حازم قاسم (@hazemaq) April 12, 2018

After Israeli fighter jets struck military targets in the Gaza Strip Wednesday night, including a Hamas compound, militants fired at an IDF aircraft with machine guns, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.The rounds did not hit the aircraft. Rocket sirens sounded in the area surrounding Gaza.This comes a day after an explosive device was activated on a bulldozer near the Gaza-Israel border."During routine activity north of the Gaza Strip an explosive device, planted during the violent protests on the border fence, was activated against an IDF bulldozer on the Western side of the border, " The IDF said in a statement. "In response the IDF struck several Hamas terror targets."Hamas spokesperson, Hazim Qassim, tweeted in response that "the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip constitutes a failed attempt to terrorize the masses of our people after it's participation in the marches of return.""These protesting masses have never feared the occupation and it's threats, and will continue their struggle until they achieve liberation and return."The IDF considers Hamas responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip and everything that comes out of it.