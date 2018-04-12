April 12 2018
|
Nisan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

One Palestinian killed, two injured in overnight air strikes in Gaza

After Israeli fighter jets struck military targets in the Gaza Strip, including a Hamas compound, Wednesday night militants fired at an IDF aircraft with machine guns.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 12, 2018 07:55
1 minute read.
Gaza

Smoke and flames are seen following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza, mid July. (photo credit: REUTERS)

One Palestinian was killed and two were injured after Israeli fighter jets struck military targets in the Gaza Strip Wednesday overnight, according to Fatah sources.

The Palestinian killed was identified as Muhammed Hujeila, 30, Palestinian medical officials said on Thursday morning. It is unclear whether he was affiliated with Hamas.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


After Israeli fighter jets struck military targets in the Gaza Strip Wednesday night, including a Hamas compound, militants fired at an IDF aircraft with machine guns, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The rounds did not hit the aircraft. Rocket sirens sounded in the area surrounding Gaza.

This comes a day after an explosive device was activated on a bulldozer near the Gaza-Israel border.

"During routine activity north of the Gaza Strip an explosive device, planted during the violent protests on the border fence, was activated against an IDF bulldozer on the Western side of the border, " The IDF said in a statement. "In response the IDF struck several Hamas terror targets."

Hamas spokesperson, Hazim Qassim, tweeted in response that "the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip constitutes a failed attempt to terrorize the masses of our people after it's participation in the marches of return."

"These protesting masses have never feared the occupation and it's threats, and will continue their struggle until they achieve liberation and return."


The IDF considers Hamas responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip and everything that comes out of it.


Related Content

Gaza
April 12, 2018
Gaza militants fire machine guns at IDF aircraft following air strikes

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 21
    Jerusalem
    14 - 21
    Haifa
  • 21 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 26
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut