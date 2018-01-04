Haley hosts reception for diplomats who voted 'no' on Jerusalem UN vote

WASHINGTON -- US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley hosted her counterparts from 64 nations on Wednesday night who abstained, voted 'no' or remained absent last month on a General Assembly resolution condemning the Trump administration for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.



The reception was cast as a "friendship reception" by Haley. "It’s easy for friends to be with you in the good times, but it’s the friends who are with you during the challenging times that will never be forgotten," Haley said. "Thank you to the 64."





"It’s easy for friends to be with you in the good times, but it’s the friends who are with you during the challenging times that will never be forgotten. Thank you to the 64." pic.twitter.com/ja8NDw6vLv — US Mission to the UN (@USUN) January 4, 2018

Photos posted by Haley and the US mission to the UN in New York on Twitter show the reception included wine and live music, held at the US facility across the street from UN headquarters.Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, also was in attendance.After the reception, Danon told the Post that the US move has "unveiled the hypocrisy of the Palestinians, who speak of peace while doing all they can to avoid negotiations.""I was honored to take part in a reception hosted by Ambassador Nikki Haley for the countries that stood by the US during the UN vote on Jerusalem," Danon said. "Israel has no better friend than the United States, and the US has no more steadfast ally than Israel. We thank Ambassador Haley and the American people for their strong stance on behalf of truth and historical justice."Guests also were greeted by US President Donald Trump, who pre-taped a video for the occasion obtained by The Jerusalem Post.Haley: US will "remember" this day of being "singled out" for US Jerusalem announcement (Reuters)"I want to thank all the nations represented here tonight for standing with the United States during the recent United Nations General Assembly vote on the status of Jerusalem," Trump said. "Rest assured that your actions on Thursday, December 21– will go down as a very important date– were noted and greatly appreciated.""The United States remains committed to achieving lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians– there's no reason that peace should not be entered into," Trump added. "We will continue to work with the partners like you to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for the region, for the people, and for the world."