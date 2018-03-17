March 17 2018
Hamas spokesman praises ramming attack near Jenin

"Hamas blesses the heroic and courageous Jenin operation, which is an affirmation of our Palestinian people’s insistence in staying on the the path of resistance..."

By
March 17, 2018 14:17
1 minute read.
Palestinian Hamas supporters shout slogans during a rally marking the 30th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini. (photo credit: ABED OMAR QUSINI/REUTERS)

A Hamas spokesman on Friday praised a ramming attack in the West Bank, describing it as “heroic.”

A Palestinian rammed and killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded two other soldiers near the Mevo Dotan settlement in the northern West Bank on Friday afternoon, the IDF said.

The Shin Bet identified the assailant as Alaa Kabha from Barta, a village near Jenin and Palestinian media said he is 26.

“Hamas blesses the heroic and courageous Jenin operation, which is an affirmation of our Palestinian people’s insistence in staying on the the path of resistance and employing all of its tools and means to defend itself and confront the occupation,” Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said in a statement published on the Islamist movement’s official website.

“We call on our people and its factions…to escalate the Jerusalem intifada and raise the cost of the occupation.”

He did not say that Hamas was responsible for the attack. Hamas, however, called for Friday to be a “day of rage” a couple of days ago.

Islamic Jihad said the attack “is a response in the name of the Palestinian people to what the enemy perpetrates in terms of crimes and aggression,” according to the Hamas-linked Palestinian Information Center.

Senior PA officials in Ramallah did not publicly comment on the attack. Nonetheless, the PA security forces reportedly take frequent action against Palestinians planning attacks against Israelis.

A PA security official told The Jerusalem Post in January that the PA security forces “are constantly trying to prevent attacks” against Israelis.



