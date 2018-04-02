Hundreds of Israelis protest IDF’s deadly use of force on Gaza border

Hundreds of Israelis came together over the last few days to protest the IDF's use of force in Friday's Gaza border violence, in which at least 15 Palestinians were killed and another 1,400 were injured. "Now is the time to stand together and create hope,” protest organizers wrote on their Facebook page.



One protest, on Saturday, took place in Yad Mordechai, near Gaza’s border fence. The protest was organized by the Coalition of Women for Peace, a feminist, "anti-occupation" organization, and attracted around 150 Israelis to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.





The group of protesters, spread out over a main intersection in Yad Mordechai, may have looked small and unorganized, but protester Ofek Ravid saw it as a positive turnout. “You have to keep in mind that we are all the way in the south, and it’s Shabbat,” said the student from Haifa. Ravid also speculated that more people would have come out if the protest hadn’t been organized by the Coalition of Women for Peace, an organization known to be extremely left-wing. “There are more Israelis who believe the IDF used disproportionate force on Friday than just the people who showed up to this protest.”The protesters held up banners saying "Free Gaza," "Stop the Massacre" and "Gaza is Dying" in both Hebrew and English, and waved them at cars passing the cross section of the kibbutz. One car slowed down when he saw the protesters and yelled out the window: “We killed 20? We should kill 20 more!”One protester, Omer, directed his sign at the car. “I wish we would protest more radically, blocking the roads for example,” Omer said after the car had passed. Omer is a student at Tel Aviv University and an activist in the West Bank on weekends. “I don’t believe in the killing of innocent civilians,” he said.Around 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza protested along the border on Friday, leaving at least 15 of them dead. After the clashes occurred on Friday, the IDF made it known through Twitter that 10 of the dead Palestinians were known terrorists, but most Israeli protesters believe the force used by the IDF was unnecessary. “Israel has lost its mind,” said Noga Shanee, who attended "Free Gaza" protests on both Saturday and Sunday.Another protest, organized on Sunday, attracted a much larger crowd. At least 300 protesters stood with banners and drums, chanting loudly on King George street in Tel Aviv, across from the Likud’s headquarters. A significantly smaller counter-protest was held across the street. These protesters brought Israeli flags and shouted "Israel belongs to Jews." A small group of Arab Israelis protested in Jaffa at the same time on Sunday.Palestinian experts warn further worsening situation in Gaza Strip, April 1, 2018 (Reuters)Shanee called herself a pessimist. “Bibi must go or nothing will change,” she said. Shanee’s friend, lawyer Afnan Khalifa, had a more optimistic view. “When all good people work together, we can make a difference.”