IDF confirms strike on target in Gaza Strip

The IDF confirmed it struck a target in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night, according to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. The target was a "training camp" near the Rafah crossing, near the southern end of the Gaza Strip.



"The Hamas terrorist organization is solely responsible for what is happening in and from the Gaza Strip," the statement said.





Earlier today 4 #Palestinians crossed into #Israel from southern #GazaStrip & tried to set fire to some of machinery used to build #Israel’s underground barrier. All 4 fled back to #Hamas-run enclave after they were engaged by the #IDF pic.twitter.com/GDu9t3l60V — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) 24 March 2018

The army also confirmed a reported incident in which four Palestinians attempted to cross the border fence between the Strip and Israeli territory and set fire to an engineering vehicle.Video showed at least five people approach the fence and four cross into Israeli territory, after which they attempted to set fire to the IDF vehicle and returned back across the border following engagement by the IDF."The IDF warns against incidents in which civilians are called to 'demonstrations' that serve as cover for damage to security infrastructures and an attempt to harm Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers," the IDF said in the statement. "We will continue to respond harshly to any such attempt."