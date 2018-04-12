April 12 2018
Iran envoy: Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa if Israel makes 'excuses'

Israel should "avoid stupid measures," warned the cleric.

By REUTERS
April 12, 2018 19:15
Syria claims U.S. launched missile strike on air base; Pentagon denies it, April 9, 2018 (Reuters)

ANKARA - Iran can destroy Israel so Tel Aviv should avoid any stupid measures against the Islamic Republic, the supreme leader's representative to the Quds force said on Thursday according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

"If Israel wants to continue its treacherous existence... it should avoid stupid measures. If they give excuses to Iran, Tel Aviv and Haifa will be destroyed," Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's representative at the Quds force cleric Ali Shirazi was quoted by Fars as saying. "Iran can destroy Israel."

The Quds Force is the espionage and paramilitary wing, in charge of overseas operations, of the elite Revolutionary Guards.

Fars said Shirazi made the comments in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Wednesday speech at Israel’s annual Holocaust commemorations when he called for action against Iran.

Russia, Syria and Iran have accused Israel of being behind an airstrike on a base in Syria that killed seven Iranian military personnel. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the airstrike although a United States official claimed that Israel warned Washington prior to the strike.

A day later, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei described the strike in Syria as "Israel's crime" and said it would "not remain without response," the Lebanese al-Mayadeen channel reported.

The United States has also threatened air strikes against Syria over the use of chemical weapons that Syria and its allies Iran and Russia deny.
