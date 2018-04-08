Israel fires at suspects who briefly breached Gaza border

Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, Israel April 5, 2018.. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

IDF tanks fired on Palestinians who crossed into Israel from Gaza territory, the IDF Spokesperson's Office said on Sunday.



The IDF's statement said that three Palestinians crossed into Israeli territory and quickly turned on their heels. "IDF forces opened fire on the suspects," the statement said. "We are not aware of reports regarding fire towards IDF forces or communities. Circumstances related to the incident are being reviewed."





It said Israel fired nine artillery shells into lands owned by citizens in Hajr al-Deek in the central Gaza Strip.



No injuries were reported.





The Gaza-Israel border has been the stage for massive protests by Gaza residents over the past two weeks, part of a Palestinian campaign called the Great March of Return that was launched on March 30. Israel has repeatedly stated that it would not allow its border to be breached and has fired live ammunition to prevent Palestinians from approaching or sabotaging the border fence. Since then the IDF has killed 31 Palestinian protestors who have come to the barrier or attempted to cut through it.IDF summary of Gaza protests on Friday, April 6 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)The Hamas-linked Palestinian Information Center's twitter feed said the shots were fired at peaceful protesters in the border region near Khan Younis.