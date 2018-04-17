Israel planning for direct retaliatory attack from Iran

Israel is preparing for a direct attack from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps in response for a strike allegedly carried out by the Jewish state against an Iranian operated airbase in Syria which killed seven IRGC soldiers.



Israel believes that the attack will be launched directly by the IRGC - and not by proxies as done before - under the command of Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani in the form of precision-guided missiles or armed drones from a base in Syria.





"Israel will react strongly to any Iranian action from inside Syria," a senior IDF source told Sky News in Arabic, adding that Iran plans to attack Israel from Syria, gaining control of the Arab state though its air force.Aerial photos of Iranian bases in Syria were released Tuesday morning showing that Tehran has increased the scope of its military relationship with the Assad regime under the auspices of the IRGC’s air force commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.The source stated that both civilian and cargo airlines Simorgh and Pouya Air are used by the IRGC as a front for military transport flights bringing in soldiers and weaponry to bolster Iran’s military presence.According to the pictures, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps has established several bases in Syria including one military base in the Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria seen with Ilyushin planes transporting weapons from Iran to Syria.The aerial intelligence photos showed five other airbases with IRGC presence: T4, Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor, Damascus International Airport and an additional airfield south of the capital.The aerial intelligence photos supposedly illustrate how Tehran remains capable of flying in surface-to-surface missiles as well as unmanned aerial vehicles to the war-torn country under the guise of humanitarian aid.The release of the photos comes ahead of Israel’s 70th Independence Day when Iran will also be marking it’s National Army Day.Tensions have risen dramatically between the two arch-enemies following the infiltration of a Iranian drone into northern Israel which the IDF announced on Friday was armed and on a sabotage attack mission against the Jewish State.Last week, an alleged Israeli airstrike on Syria’s T-4 Airbase in Homs province killed seven IRGC soldiers, including Col. Mehdi Dehghan who led the drone unit operating out of the base.A senior IDF official confirmed to The New York Times on Monday that Israel was behind the attack, stating that the February incident “opened a new period” between the Jewish state and the Islamic Republic.“This is the first time we saw Iran do something against Israel — not by proxy,” he said, adding that the strike on the Iranians at T-4 “was the first time we attacked live Iranian targets — both facilities and people.”Following the strike, Ali Akbar Velayati, the top aid to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, warned that Israel “should be waiting for a powerful response” to the strike on the airfield, saying "it will not remain unanswered.”Khamenei's representative to the IRGC Ali Shirazi also cautioned that "if Israel wants to continue its treacherous existence ... it should avoid stupid measures. If they give excuses to Iran, Tel Aviv and Haifa will be destroyed.”