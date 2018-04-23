Israel retaliates after errant mortar shell falls in Golan Heights

An old military vehicle on the Israeli side of the border with Syria, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, Israel, February 2018. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

The IDF fired on a Syrian regime position after a mortar shell landed near the security fence in the northern Golan Heights on Monday, the army announced.



The mortar shell which hit Israeli territory is believed to be spillover from fighting across the border in Syria.





In response, the IDF fired a precision artillery strike on a Syrian military position in the area from which the mortar was fired."The IDF views the Syrian regime as responsible for everything in its territory and will not tolerate any attempt to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel and the security of its residents,” read the army statement.According to the army, the IDF is acting proportionally to prevent any deterioration and retaliates against fire by targeting Assad regime positions, holding the government responsible for any and all errant projectiles.No one was hurt in the stray mortar fire, which landed east of the border fence near Quneitra. number of projectiles have landed in Israeli territory due to the fighting between the regime of Bashar Assad and rebel groups and while these types of incidents have become less frequent in recent months following a ceasefire between Assad and rebels, the Syrian regime is preparing for a new offensive to regain control over the entire Syrian Golan Heights.In December, in an offensive just across from Israel’s border, Assad’s army captured the Syrian town of Beit Jinn and the Syrian Hermon.After seven years of deadly civil war that has involved various countries and dozens of rebel and jihadist group, the regime of Bashar al-Assad has been re-gaining more territory with the help of Russian airpower and Iranian-backed foot soldiers, now controlling around 80% of the country.With the war in Syria entering a new chapter of the conflict, Israeli officials have repeatedly voiced concerns over the growing Iranian presence on its borders and the smuggling of sophisticated weaponry to Hezbollah from Tehran to Lebanon via Syria, stressing that both are red-lines for the Jewish State.Monday’s spillover comes as tensions have increased between Israel and Iran following an airstrike allegedly carried out by the Israel Air Force and which killed seven Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps troops.While the IDF is preparing for retaliation by Iran, increasing troop readiness along the northern border, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif denied that Tehran wanted conflict."I do not believe that we are headed towards regional war," Zarif told CBS's Face the Nation, adding nonetheless that "Israel has continued its violations with international law, hoping to be able to do it with impunity because of US support and trying to find smokescreens to hide behind."Also on Monday Gen. Joseph L. Votel, head of U.S. Central Command arrived in Israel for an official visit meeting with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot and with Israeli National Security Council members as well as senior IDF officials to discuss several regional issues including Iran and Syria.According to an IDF statement given to The Jerusalem Post, Votel is in Israel “in order to strengthen the connection between the armies and discuss security issues in the region.”“This is the first time that a CENTCOM commander has visited Israel,” the statement added.