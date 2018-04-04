Israel thwarts major Islamic Jihad missile attack against naval vessels

Security forces thwarted a potential Palestinian attack by Islamic Jihad in Gaza against Israeli naval forces that included a plan to kidnap IDF sailors, as released for publication on Wednesday.



The Secret Service (Shin Bet) published information about the alleged terror plot during the first out of six weeks of the Great March of Return, a series of popular Gaza protests. Since last Friday, thousands of Palestinians in the Palestinian enclave have gathered by the Israeli border fence, with some attempting to break through it.





On Wednesday, the IDF published a video from March 12 that showed the IDF boarding a Gaza fishing vessel from Rafah which had sailed beyond the permissible nautical line. Ten Palestinians were arrested and taken in for questioning.The Shin Bet said that during his interrogation, Amin Sa'adi Muhammad Jum'a, the alleged ringleader, confessed to a plot by which one Gaza fishing vessel would act as a decoy, forcing an Israel naval ship to approach it. The Palestinians on board a second fishing boat would then launch a Kornet missile targeting the Israeli vessel, and after that, board the vessel from a third ship, so that they could kidnap soldiers who survived the attack.Islamic Jihad, with Jum’a’s help, had been gathering intelligence about the Israeli navy off the Gaza coast for some time in order to prepare for the attack, the Shin Bet said.The prosecution plans to indict the Jum'a in Beersheba District Court on Wednesday.The naval plot “proves the true intentions of the terrorist organizations in Gaza, that are trying to disguise their murderous intentions by provocative actions against the (Gaza) security fence. Their sole purpose is to provide a cover under which terrorists can carry out attacks against Israel,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saidDefense Minister Avigdor Liberman commented on Twitter that he hoped this time the Israeli Left would not demand an investigation into activities of the Shin Bet and the IDF. He added that Israeli citizens could depend on the army to thwart the complex challenges on the Gaza border.The IDF charged that this was the latest in a string of attacks against Israel by Islamic Jihad in Gaza, including the terror tunnel it had dug under the border that was discovered in October 2017. The organization also launched mortars from Gaza into Israel in November and December of last year, the IDF said.