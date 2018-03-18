Israeli Air Force strikes Gaza Strip terror target

An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli airforce pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel December 29, 2016.. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The Israeli Air Force struck a terror target located in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday night, the IDF said.



"IDF jets attacked a terror target belonging to Hamas in the central Gaza Strip," said an army statement. "The attack was carried out in response to the placement of an explosive device on the border fence."





Palestinian media reports stated that there were a number of Israeli airstrikes in various Gaza Strip locations.Earlier on Saturday IDF troops fired shells at a Hamas outpost after an improvised explosive device exploded on the Gaza border fence.“An explosive device detonated near the border fence in the northern Gaza Strip. No forces were in the vicinity at the time of the explosion. No damage or casualties were caused to our forces,” read an IDF statement.The explosion, which didn’t cause any physical or material damage, was the fifth IED to detonate on the Gaza border fence in the past three months, and was in the same area where two IEDs were detonated on Thursday."The IDF will continue to act using all tools at its disposal in order to provide security for the citizens of Israel," said the IDF. "Hamas is responsible for everything that occurs or comes from the Gaza Strip."Anna Ahronheim contributed to this story.