April 12 2018
|
Nisan, 27, 5778
|
Israeli NGO sends medical delegation to Gaza amid mass protest casualties

Yahya estimates that hundreds of protesters were seriously injured in the arms and legs – from gunshot and shrapnel wounds by the Israel Defense Forces – during demonstrations taking place over the past two weeks.

April 12, 2018 19:01
Doctors from the NGO Physicians for Human Rights volunteering at a hospital in Gaza. (photo credit: PHYSICIANS FOR HUMAN RIGHTS)

Left-leaning NGO Physicians for Human Rights Israel announced on Thursday that it was sending eight Israeli-Arab doctors to Gaza, ahead of weekly Friday protests that are expected once again to get violent.

The doctors’ delegation entered the blockaded Gaza Strip on Thursday, staying for two days there – according to Dr. Salah Haj Yahya, director of Physicians for Human Rights’ mobile clinics.

Yahya estimates that hundreds of protesters were seriously injured in the arms and legs – from gunshot and shrapnel wounds by the Israel Defense Forces – during demonstrations taking place over the past two weeks.

“They’ll they need orthopedic surgeries, possibly blood transfusions,” said Haj Yahya, who spoke to the Jerusalem Post from Gaza. “Especially to prevent amputations, since there are also bad infections. We have to do it at a quick pace. And the number of doctors here, it’s not enough.”

During the protests, IDF soldiers shot dead some 30 Palestinian protesters – according to Gaza medical officials – along with wounding approximately 1,300 by live ammunition, many of whom approached the Gaza border fence.

While Palestinian participants say that the protests were non-violent, the IDF has uploaded video showing that some people threw Molotov cocktails and burning tires, along with a handful of gunmen and individuals who tried to harm the border fence.

Hamas identified several of those killed as members, while Israel claims others were affiliated with terrorist groups.

Both Israeli security officials and Hamas officials are preparing for another protest on Friday, the Muslim holy day, and the demonstrations are planned to go on for the next six weeks.

The Gazan Palestinians seek to embark on a “return march” and infiltrate the border with Israel. As part of the protest, they are setting up tent encampments some several hundred meters from the border fence. Some 30,000 Gazans attended two weeks ago, while last week saw 20,000 demonstrators.

On average, Physicians for Human Rights organizes a monthly delegation to cross the Gaza border and provide medical treatment to Gaza-based Palestinians. The current delegation includes surgeons, pediatricians, general practitioners and mental health specialists.

“We’re currently at Al-Shifa hospital and our group is split up at different hospitals around Gaza,” Yahya said. We perform surgeries, bring equipment, perform check-ups. And the Palestinian doctors aren’t allowed to go out of Gaza to medical conferences. So in our visit, we visit them and we offer medical training and updates.”

The doctors also bring badly-needed medical equipment, supplies which are strictly rationed due to the Egyptian-Israeli blockade over the hostile territory. Some provisions in short supply include metal rods for surgery to fuse fractures, blood thinners, vitamins and sewing threads for operating rooms and insulin syringes – some of which were gathered by Israeli volunteers on Facebook.

Yahya also blasted Egypt and Israel’s decade-long blockade, saying that it has decimated the Palestinian healthcare system and that the medical profession is one of the “main victims.”

While Gaza hospitals have recommended that 1,400 patients in dire condition be transferred to east Jerusalem and Ramallah hospitals, Physicians for Human Rights says that Israel is slowing down the process with unnecessary bureaucracy.

On Thursday, another left-wing NGO, Adalah, filed a petition at the Israeli Supreme Court to allow two wounded Gaza youth to leave the strip and get medical treatment at a West Bank hospital. Amid the hold-up, doctors have had to amputate their legs.


