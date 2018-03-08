Landmark report on IDF Gaza war crimes allegations due out on Wednesday

State Comptroller Joseph Shapira announced on Thursday that his landmark report judging to what extent the IDF complied with international law during the 2014 Gaza war will finally be issued on Wednesday of next week.



The report is more than three years in the making and many parties globally, including the International Criminal Court, which is itself examining the same issues, have been awaiting its results.





The report is expected to address a wide range of issues, including the Hannibal Protocol incident - the incident in which the largest number of Palestinian civilians were killed - regarding which the IDF still has not issued its own legal conclusions.The three leading experts who worked on the report with the comptroller's office are Prof. Michael Newton, Prof. Moshe Halbertal and Prof. Miguel Deutsch.Bringing in experts from outside the State comptroller’s office conformed to the international law principle of proper oversight of a country’s war crimes investigations, the comptroller said in 2015 when the experts were appointed.Newton is a professor at Vanderbilt University, edits a top Oxford international law publication and has been involved in international court proceedings on war. Halbertal is a professor at New York University and an author of the IDF’s code of ethics. Deutsch was a member of the Turkel Commission that, among other things, published a report in February 2013 about the compliance with international law of Israel’s apparatus for investigating alleged war crimes.Shapira announced on August 13, 2014, even before the Gaza war was over and days after the UN announced their own inquiry into alleged war crimes, that he would investigate the same issues – though his inquiry is also broader in some senses.There are allegations that the IDF killed more than 2,000 Palestinians during the war, 50-80 percent of whom were civilians.“In light of the allegations that have been raised, that Israel breached international law and has not examined IDF action according to international law, the state comptroller has decided to investigate military and political decision-making during Operation Protective Edge,” Shapira said at the time.The comptroller’s inquiry was originally set to focus on whether and to what extent the state and the cabinet had been properly prepared by the IDF and the prime minister for the full challenge posed by Hamas’s tunnels, but eventually expanded to include a variety of issues.