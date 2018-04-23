Malaysia Police publishes sketches of Hamas engineer assassination suspects

Royal Malaysia Police published Monday photofit sketches of two men suspected of shooting dead a Hamas-affiliated Palestinian engineer from the Gaza Strip near the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.



Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, blamed the Mossad for killing 35-year-old Dr. Fadi Muhammad al-Batash, who, according to Israeli sources, was an expert on attack-drone and rocket systems.





Police said the photofits have been put up at the country's exit points in order to prevent the suspects fleeing Malaysia if they have not already left.Gaza-based Palestinian news site Safa reported that Batash was leaving a mosque after morning prayers in the town of Gombak when he was struck by close to 20 bullets fired by two people on a motorcycle.According to reports in Malaysia, police believe that Batash was “targeted” by two people who were riding a BMW motorcycle and had waited for him to arrive at the mosque for some 20 minutes.“This was a targeted killing and not a terror[ist] attack because there were other people at the scene but the assassins focused only on [Batash],” the Malaysian police chief was quoted as saying, adding that “we’re not ruling out any line of inquiry, including the possibility that elements identified with ISIS are behind the assassinations.”Hamas dispatched a senior delegation to meet with Malaysian officials and follow up on the investigation of the shooting.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this story.