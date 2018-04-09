PA lifts ‘disguise’ on ‘martyr’ payments, defying Taylor Force Act

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinians protesting in support of prisoners held in Israeli jails, chart of amounts paid out to terrorists and their families. (photo credit: ELIYAHU KAMISHER & AFP PHOTO)

After three years of disguising its payments to families of martyrs and imprisoned terrorists, the Palestinian Authority has lifted its veil on those payments in a “blatant act of defiance against the US,” a new intelligence center report says.



The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center report, obtained by The Jerusalem Post prior to it being posted online, argues that the PA’s removal for the first time of its disguise on payments is its response to the Taylor Force Act.







The recently passed United States Taylor Force Act stipulates that portions of US aid to the PA will be cut back until it stops paying stipends to prisoners, released terrorists and families of “shahids,” the Arabic word for martyrs—terrorists who die while carrying out violent acts.Since 2014, the amount allocated to the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs has been removed from the PA budget “in an attempt to disguise the fact that it is the PA that finances the payments to imprisoned and released terrorists,” says the report.The PA transferred the Commission to the PLO so it would not need to disclose the funding to western donors who gave money only to the PA, a financial gimmick that allowed the PA to omit the item from its budget.Now, the intelligence center says, the amount earmarked for the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs has once again been openly included in the PA budget.The Meir Amit Center's assessment is that “this is a blatant act of defiance against the US” in response to the passing of the Taylor Force Act.Ambassador Danny Ayalon calls for supporting the Taylor Force Act to stop the Palestinian Authority's financing of terrorists. (YouTube/DannyAyalon)In the PA’s 2018 budget, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs is listed as “Item 46.”According to the report, this institution pays the stipends of imprisoned and released terrorists and has been allocated around $165 million.This commission is headed by PA Minister Issa Karake, who, according to the report, was previously imprisoned in Israel for terrorist activities.On May 29, 2014, “this institution was made subordinate to the PLO, in order to mislead the donor countries,” says the report.From 2014-2017, the name of the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs was removed from the list of institutions in the PA budget.However, the report says that this year it was returned to the budget shortly after the US passed the Taylor Force Act.The center is convinced that this item is a clear basis to apply the Taylor Force’s Act's sanctions against the PA and that the PA returned the item to the budget after disguising it for years as a message to the US that it will maintain these payments no matter the consequences.In talks with US peace envoy Jason Greenblatt, PA officials had publicly emphasized a similar stance.More broadly, the report states that the PA’s 2018 budget allocates around $360 million , or approximately 7% of the around $5 billion budget, to two institutions that assist terrorists imprisoned in Israel, released terrorists and families of shahids.Besides the Commission, the second institution added to the PA budget, listed as “Item 47,” is the Fund for Families of Martyrs and the Injured.The Fund is headed by Intissar al-Wazir (Umm Jihad), one of the most senior women in Fatah and the widow of Fatah’s military commander Khalil al-Wazir (Abu Jihad).The 7% figure is similar to the percentage of the budget allocated to this cause in the six years prior to 2014.For example, in 2013 - the year before the Meir Amit center says that the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs “disappeared” from the PA’s budget - the budget allocated NIS 1.027 billion to support prisoners, released terrorists and families of martyrs.This amount represented around 7.18% of the NIS 14.3 billion total budget, meaning despite financial gimmicks, the level of funding has remained roughly the same.