Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan shares stage with terrorist

A masked protester sits next to a flag of Pakistan during an anti-Indian protest . (photo credit: REUTERS)

The Indian government complained to the PA on Friday over the fact the Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan Walid Abu Ali gave a speech at a pro-Jerusalem rally in Pakistan that took place on Friday and was photographed sharing a stage with the terrorist Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.



The photos were widely shared on social media.



Leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba [Army of God] and declared a terrorist by India, the US, Russia and the EU for the attacked carried out on Indian soil in Mumbai [2006, 2008] and the Indian Parliament attack in New-Delhi in 2001, Saeed is wanted by the Indian authorities.

The protest took place in the city of Rawalpindi which is in the Punjab, it is a twin-city to Islamabad, which is the capital of Pakistan.

The protest was organized by Difa-e-Pakistan (Defense of Pakistan council), an organization that includes 40 Islamic groups. The protest was designed to encourage the Pakistani government to gather an Islamic conference in Pakistan “to protect Jerusalem from Israel.”

In India, the images of the Palestinian ambassador speaking alongside an anti-Indian terrorist caused a great deal of anger.





The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said they are treating the matter seriously and are discussing it with the Palestinian ambassador in New-Delhi.



