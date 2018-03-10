March 10 2018
|
Adar, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Palestinian intelligence chief undergoes successful heart operation

Hundreds of Palestinians and Palestinian leaders welcomed Faraj back to his home in the Dheisheh refugee camp in the Bethlehem area.

By
March 10, 2018 18:25
Palestinian intelligence chief undergoes successful heart operation

File photo: Heart surgeons perform an operation. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Majid Faraj, head of the Palestinian Authority’s General Intelligence Service, recently underwent a successful heart operation at a hospital in the United States, according to a Palestinian official.

Two stents were inserted into Faraj’s coronary arteries, the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said in a phone call.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Stents, small wire mesh tubes, “keep coronary arteries open and reduce the chance of a heart attack,” the American Heart Association website says.

Faraj also underwent a cardiac catheterization at hospital in Israel some six months ago, according to the official.

A cardiac cathereterization “is a procedure to examine how well your heart is working,” the American Heart Association website also says.

On Friday, hundreds of Palestinians and Palestinian leaders welcomed Faraj back to his home in the Dehaishe refugee camp in the Bethlehem area, Maan, a Palestinian news site, reported.

Faraj is one of PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s closest advisers and frequently travels with him.


Related Content

March 9, 2018
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    11 - 18
    Haifa
  • 15 - 26
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut