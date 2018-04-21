April 21 2018
|
Iyar, 6, 5778
|
Palestinians accuse Mossad of assassinating Hamas engineer in Malaysia

Family members and Palestinian Islamic Jihad blamed the Mossad for the killing.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 21, 2018 09:51
1 minute read.
Police in Malaysia's capital city of Kuala Lumpur, August 29, 2015.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A Palestinian electrical engineer and university lecturer affiliated to Hamas was shot dead Saturday morning near the Malaysian capital city Kuala Lumpur, reported Palestinian media.

According to Gaza-based Palestinian news site Safa, 35-year-old Dr. Fadi Mohammed al-Batsh was on his way to morning prayers in the town of Gombak when he was hit by more than 14 bullets fired by two people on a motorcycle.

Photos published by Palestinian media show a man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. A local police chief said authorities immediately opened an investigation into the shooting.

Family members accused the Mossad of carrying out the attack on the Hamas engineer.

"We accuse the Israeli Mossad for the assassination of our son, the energy researcher," said a statement issued on behalf of the family. "Fadi was meant to fly on Sunday to Turkey, to chair an international conference on energy."

A senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, Khaled al-Batsh, also accused the Mossad of being responsible for the killing and called on Malaysian authorities to act quickly so as to prevent those responsible from fleeing the country.

According to Safa news, al-Batsh worked for the Energy Authority in Gaza before traveling to Malaysia.


