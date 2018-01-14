Palestinians clash with Israeli soldiers during protest for Ahed Tamimi

An Israeli soldier fires tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 13, 2018.. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli soldiers in the village of Nabi Saleh in the West Bank on Saturday at a demonstration calling for the release of a 16-year-old Palestinian girl who was indicted this month for assaulting an Israeli soldier.



The incident for which the teenager, Ahed Tamimi, was charged, has made her a hero for Palestinians and was seen as humiliating by right-wing Israelis.





Palestinians threw stones at the soldiers who responded by firing tear gas grenades to disperse the crowd at the protests on Saturday. People also chanted against US President Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.Israel has held Tamimi since arresting her in December, after she was filmed punching a soldier at the entrance to her family home in Nabi Saleh. The confrontation took place after what Israel says was a stone-throwing assault on its troops.Palestinian teens filmed slapping IDF soldiers (Credit: Facebook/The Israel Project)