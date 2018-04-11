Report: 80% of Palestinians killed in Gaza border crisis were terrorists

Around 80% of the 32 Palestinians killed so far by the IDF during the Gaza border protests were terrorist operatives or identified with terrorist organizations, a new report asserts.



The report by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center said that 26 of the 32 Palestinians fit into those categories.







According to the report, nine of the dead Palestinians were part of military terror cells and four were part of Gazan security services.The report said that the other 17 identified as connected with terrorist groups were identified as such based on public statements made by various terror groups taking credit for the loyalties or activities of those individuals.Palestinians take part in protests for the "Great March of Return" in Gaza (credit: Reuters)According to the report, five of the dead were part of Hamas' Izzadin Kassam military unit, while four were part of security services controlled by Hamas. Hamas took credit for the loyalties and actions of another seven of the dead and their bodies were wrapped in Hamas flags. One individual from that group was identified as an activist in Hamas' student support group.One of the dead was identified as being connected to Islamic Jihad's military wing. Two of the dead were identified as operatives of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine - one as a military operative and one as a leader of the group in the al-Nazirat refugee camp. One of the dead was identified with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.Six of the dead were both members of Fatah and involved in violent or provocative activities as part of the border standoff, the report said. Two were identified as operatives of al-Aqsa Brigades, Fatah's military wing. Four more were identified as members of Fatah when Fatah took credit for the connection and wrapped their bodies in the Fatah flag.The last six killed Palestinians were not mentioned by any terror groups and are presumed to be civilians. The Meir Amit Center is viewed by many as unusually credible because it has ongoing connections to current military intelligence and is filled with top former Israeli intelligence officials.