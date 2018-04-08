'There are no innocents in Gaza,' says Israeli defense minister

Palestinians shout during clashes with Israeli troops at the Gaza-Israel border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman came under attack on Sunday for his comments in a number of radio interviews, including one in which he stated, “there are no innocents in Gaza.”



The PLO Negotiations Affairs Department immediately went after Liberman on Twitter and created a Meme with the quote from the KANN Radio interview.





“The Israeli official discourse continues to incite hatred, racism, and discrimination against the people of #Palestine,” the PLO said.“You have to understand there are no innocent people in the Gaza Strip. Everyone has a connection to Hamas. Everyone receives a salary from Hamas,” said Liberman.“Those who are trying to challenge us at the border and breach it belong to Hamas’s military wing,” he added.On Friday, Israeli soldiers repelled an assault on its border fence with Gaza, killing nine Palestinians who had participated in the massive "Great March of Return" protest along the barrier’s route. Participants in the six-week event that began on March 30 hope to enter Israel by breaking down the fence.Liberman insisted on Sunday that the participants were not protestors, but Hamas activists who were on its payroll.IDF summary of Gaza protests on Friday, April 6 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)Hamas is threatening people who do not participate in the protest, including the bus drivers who are taking people there, Liberman told Army Radio.His description included photo journalist Yasser Murtaja , 30, who, according to media reports, was killed by the IDF near the Gaza border on Friday while he was taking pictures and wearing a flak vest that clearly said he was a member of the press.“Dozens of times in the past Hamas has used journalists, the media, the Red Crescent and ambulances to carry out terror attacks,” said Liberman.He indicated that Murtaja had been shot after using a drone.“We can’t take a risk with anyone who flies a drone over the heads of IDF soldiers,” Liberman said.“We warned everyone in advance. We sent warnings in Arabic, Hebrew and English. Everyone knew that we were determined to defend Israeli citizens and our sovereignty.“Those who take risks and endangers their lives do so knowingly,” Liberman said.The march is not led by people who want peace and there are no calls for peace at this event, he said.“There is no talk of economics or co-existence. All the speeches are about destroying Israel and the return of the [Palestinian] refugees to Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jaffa,” Liberman said.Just imagine how France or Russia might react in this same situation, Liberman told Army Radio.The only reason the Arab League has reacted is because this type of protest creates unrest within their own countries, he said.To date, the IDF has killed 31 Palestinians on the Gaza border in this set of protests, most of whom they say were Hamas operatives, while the Palestinians argue that these were peaceful protestors.Reporters without Borders called for an independent investigation into Murtaja’s death.RFB secretary-general Christophe Deloire said. “We urge the Israeli government to adhere strictly to UN Security Council Resolution 2222 on protecting journalists.”It claimed that at least six journalists were injured during Friday’s events, including cameraman Khalil Abu Adhra.