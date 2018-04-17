Thousands attend Israeli-Palestinian Remembrance Day ceremony amid threats

Thousands of people have arrived in Tel Aviv as the joint Israeli-Palestinian memorial ceremony kicked off Tuesday night.



Dozens of ultra-right wing demonstrators gathered in front of the entrance to the event to protest against it. Dozens of police and Border Police officers are separating between the protester and the attendees.





Among the protesters are known activists, such as Benzti Gopstein and attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir.The protesters shouted at the attendees arriving that ceremony, and called them traitors and Nazis.One of the protesters held a microphone and said: “The despised left is harming Israel 365 days a year, and today it is the peak.”Another one said, “there is nothing innocent in this provocative event. You cannot compare the murderous terrorists to our attempts to protect ourselves.”At a certain point, some demonstrators left the protest area and started chasing some of the attendees and verbally assaulted them, until they were blocked by police.The ceremony is being organized by Combatants for Peace Movement in cooperation with the Parents' Circle - Families Forum.Among the attendees are former Merertz leader Zehava Gal-On and Israel Prize laureate David Grossman, who is planned to speak later on.Earlier on Tuesday, the High Court of Justice ruled to allow the entrance of some 90 Palestinians from the West Bank who were invited to the ceremony. The decision followed an announcement by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman last week to bar their entrance.“I will not allow the desecration of Remembrance Day. This ceremony is not a memorial event but a display of bad taste and insensitivity that harms our dear bereaved families,” Liberman said in a statement then.