Three arrested over posters calling for Muslims to evacuate Temple Mount

On Tuesday the Israel Police arrested three teenage girls between the ages of 14 and 16 who are suspected of hanging signs in Arabic in Jerusalem’s Old City that were intended to tell Muslims to stay away from the Temple Mount on Friday so Jews could carry out the Passover sacrifice commandment.



The signs that were hung in the alleyways leading to the Temple Mount read in Arabic: “To all Muslim residents of Jerusalem… We, representatives of the Jewish people, are asking you to leave the Temple Mount before March 30th, 2018, before 6 a.m., so we could carry out the Jewish mitzvah [commandment] of Korban Pesach [Passover sacrifice]. We thank you for this cooperation with us, the Jewish people.”





The three minors were brought for interrogation at the David district police station.The Israel Police said in a statement following the incident that it is acting throughout the Old City and the Temple Mount “in order to keep the public order and to keep the situation balanced for the sake of all residents and religions, so the freedom of religion is kept.“Police will act determinately and restlessly against every person that would try to break the local order,” the statement added.The “Returning to the Mount” movement, who initiated the signs hanging, said that it “will do everything that in our power in order to renew [the ability to carry out] the Korban Pesach mitzvah, and we are obligated to ask the Muslims peacefully to evacuate the [Temple] Mount, in order to allow the Jewish people to carry out the sacrifice.”The statement added that even if the Muslims would not “meet their request,” they will “arrive on Friday to fulfill right and duty in the holy place."On Monday hundreds of activists and supporters attended the Passover sacrifice demonstration at the Davidson Center, at the foot of the Temple Mount.The fact that the Police and the other authorities allowed such event to take place that might indicate the warming ties between them and the Temple Mount activists.Assaf Fried, a spokesman for the Temple Mount movements told The Jerusalem Post that “when we will be 10,000, it would be on the Temple Mount itself.”