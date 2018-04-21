April 21 2018
Iyar, 6, 5778
UN envoy accuses Israel of killing innocent children in tweet

Mladenov called for an investigation into the death of a 15-year-old protester who was killed along the Gaza border.

April 21, 2018 00:11
1 minute read.
NICKOLAY MLADENOV

(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov tweeted Friday, "It is OUTRAGEOUS to shoot at children! How does the killing of a child in #Gaza today help #peace? It doesn’t! It fuels anger and breeds more killing. #Children must be protected from #violence, not exposed to it, not killed! This tragic incident must be investigated."


Yisrael Beiteinu released a statement in response to Mladanov's tweet: "When will you chant something against the Hamas terrorist organization that sends children to a dangerous border area? Israel takes all legal measures to protect its border, while you encourage a terrorist organization to harm us. You're a two-faced man with an unnecessary job."

MK Ahmad Tibi tweeted on Friday in reference to the incident as well, posting a graphic photo of the dead youth and the question "The criminal sniper (but the most moral in the world) who murdered the 15-year-old boy Mohammad Ibrahim Ayyoub deserves a medal?"

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, reacted to the latest violent riots by Palestinians along the Gaza border fence, saying "Hamas is continuing to instigate violence against Israel as rioters today used firebombs and other means in attempts to damage the fence and infiltrate our sovereign territory. I call on all UN officials to condemn Hamas for encouraging violence, promoting instability and for the despicable act of exploiting women and children by placing them in harm’s way.”

These events are part of the planned six-week "Great March of Return" protests and riots along the Gaza border that have resulted in the death of four more Gazans Friday, including Ayyoub, and hundreds injured.



4 Palestinians killed in fourth week of demonstrations along Gaza border

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

