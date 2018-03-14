March 14 2018
|
Adar, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

UNRWA donors meet in Rome today

UNRWA spokesman Chris Gunness said the budget deficit for 2018 is $446m.

By
March 14, 2018 21:58
1 minute read.
unrwa

A MAN STANDS next to a cart carrying a sack of flour distributed by UNRWA in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in the Gaza Strip in January, 2018.. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)

An international donor conference is slated to take place on Thursday to assist the UN Relief and Works Agency in overcoming a substantial funding shortfall.

Representatives of some 60 countries, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will convene behind closed doors in Rome to raise funds for the UN body, a diplomatic source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said in a phone call on Wednesday.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


UNRWA provides health, education, social welfare and other services to millions of Palestinian refugees and their descendants in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, east Jerusalem, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.

The donor conference is scheduled to take place some two months after the US State Department announced that it would withhold $65 million of a planned contribution of $125m. to the UN agency.

“UNRWA needs countries to make new donations to it to cover its expenses this year,” the diplomatic source said. “I hope the conference will bring new money into the organization.”

The US has long been the largest donor to UNRWA, providing funds for a major portion of its budget. For example, the US provided $364m. to UNRWA in 2017.

UNRWA spokesman Chris Gunness said the budget deficit for 2018 is $446m.

According to Gunness, the figure assumes that the US will not provide any more money to UNRWA for the rest of the year.

“As far as we are concerned, the US has withheld $300m. for 2018. We have been led to believe that we will not receive any additional funding from the US this year,” he said in a phone call.

The State Department has not said US President Donald Trump’s administration plans to withhold more than $65m. in 2018.

However, in Davos in January, Trump said the US would only deliver American aid money for the benefit of Palestinians if the Ramallah-based Palestinian leadership returns to the peace negotiations table with Israel.


Related Content

Nakba Day
March 14, 2018
University staffers undergo training in sensitivity to Arab students

By BEN LYNFIELD

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 22
    Jerusalem
    13 - 20
    Haifa
  • 18 - 32
    Elat
    13 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut