White House letters to Palestinians show continued outreach from peace team

WASHINGTON -- Senior Trump administration officials reached out to Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and director of Palestinian intelligence General Majid Faraj in letters last week after assassination attempts in Gaza nearly took both of their lives.



The letters, written by Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, and Jason Greenblatt, his special representative for international negotiations, mark some of the first known direct communications between White House officials and Palestinian Authority (PA) leadership since the president's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December.





The letters were obtained and published in full by The Jerusalem Post on Thursday, alongside a letter sent by Greenblatt to the family of Hadar Goldin, an IDF soldier slain in Gaza. That letter expressed the administration's commitment to pressure Hamas to return Israelis held in the strip as part of its larger Gaza reconstruction effort.Kushner and Greenblatt wrote to Hamdallah and Faraj that the administration still views the PA as the "responsible and responsive" party in a position to govern the coastal Gaza strip– "in cooperation with regional and international partners," the pair said.The PA "can provide Gaza with a freer, more prosperous future in which Gazans can fully utilize their potential," the two officials wrote.