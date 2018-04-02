April 02 2018
Nisan, 17, 5778
Netanyahu: Canada, Germany, Italy possible destinations for asylum seekers

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 2, 2018 16:56
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced further details of the plan negotiated with the United Nations to deport 16,000 of the African asylum seekers in Israel to Western nations in a speech on Monday.

Netanyahu mentioned Canada, Germany, and Italy as possible destinations for the asylum seekers, however the UN will be responsible for placement. He confirmed that 16,000 people will be deported and the rest will remain in the country.

The agreement was negotiated in recent weeks after the original plan to deport the asylum seekers to a third country in Africa fell through, said Netanyahu.

Interior Minister Arye Deri followed Netanyahu's address, saying that Israel is unique in that the UN agreed to accommodate and carry out resettlement.


