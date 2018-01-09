Syrian army claims Israel struck targets near Damascus in overnight raids

The Israeli Air Force struck Syrian military positions east of Damascus in a series of overnight raids, the Syrian army said Tuesday.



In a statement carried by state media, the army claimed Israel attacked Syrian territory with jets and ground-to-ground missiles early on Tuesday, causing damage. The army added that its air defenses had hit an Israeli aircraft and had intercepted some rockets fired at Syrian targets.





Local sources reported the sounds of explosions near long-range missile warehouses and other military compounds in the town of Qutayfah, the news website Qasioun reported.Saana, the official news agency of Assad's regime, cited the general command of the army saying the attack was carried out to raise the morale of the "defeated" rebels.A statement from the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces posted on the website of the Syrian government claimed that the attacks began just before 3 a.m. when IAF planes fired missiles from Lebanese airspace toward Qutayfah, at which point Syrian air defense intercepted some rockets and hit one of the aircraft in response.The statement also claims that at 4 a.m. Israel fired surface-to-surface missiles from the Golan Heights and at 4:15 a.m. four missiles were fired from the area of Tiberias."This flagrant aggression reaffirms Israel's support for the armed terrorist groups in Syria and its desperate attempts to lift its morale," the statement read. The statement said the Syrian army holds Israel "fully responsible" for the actions.Israeli authorities have not commented on the reports.Reuters contributed to this report.