Arab Israeli Conflict
Middle East
Israel News
Hi Tech News
TRENDING STORIES
Diaspora
Premium
Christian News
Blogs
International news
Green Israel
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Sponsored Content
By JTA
By TAMARA ZIEVE
By TAMARA ZIEVE,REUTERS
"Through my lips Poland is asking forgiveness, asking them to be willing to forget, to be willing to accept that Poland regrets very much that they are not in Poland today."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
French president tells Jewish leaders that recognition must wait for final status agreement with the Palestinians.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
The event recognized Natan Sharansky's exceptional achievements and celebrated his heroic life story from Soviet prisoner, to Israeli politician, to leader of the global Jewish people.
Rabbi Grossman testified in favor of Malka Leifer´s release from custody.
The participating rabbis have thus far raised $78,000 for Kav L'Naor.
Mayim Bialik, Ivanka Trump and Alan Dershowitz have been suggested.
The attack on the AMIA center killed 85 and left hundreds wounded. Iran has denied any involvement.
Natan Sharansky, the outgoing chairman of the Jewish Agency, will serve as the founding chair of the institute.
"Why do we think it's OK to kill a chicken and not a dog, while other societies think it's OK to kill a dog but not a cow?"
If a state of war persists, Friedman said, “I strongly suggest that we blame someone other than Israel for this predicament.”
Prince Albert of Monaco vowed to continue to work for the commemoration of the Holocaust.
Rama receives Cultural Pluralism Award at White House ceremony.
By GLENN BLAIN/NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
The move was made to accommodate the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah.
With the rise of far-Right and populist parties, Di Segni hopes history will not repeat itself.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Glenn was attempting to explain the difference between politically acceptable and unacceptable symbols that players or coaches could wear on top of their uniforms.
By AMY SPIRO
Actress under fire for broader comments on 'hassidic community.'
Haley has spearheaded the US's activities in the UN, including a response to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas after the latter addressed the security council in February.
Pence last visited Israel in late January.
By JTA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Cornell William Brooks, former president of the NACCP, wrote on Twitter, "antisemitism is the yeast of a rotten hate cake."
Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales is expected to announce the date on which his country will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Morawiecki: Holocaust was a German-organized genocide on European Jews which Polish state institutions fought against.
Trump is due Monday to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been effusive in his praise of Trump.
By HERB KEINON
Israel's ambassador talks Iran and more at AIPAC's 2018 annual conference.
Diego Audero Bottero, an Italian-born educator who provides guided tours in Italian at Auschwitz, was met with the slogan "Poland for Poles" when he returned home.
Middle school instructor said she had to be 'underhanded' in sharing her views with students.
LOAD MORE
By REUTERS
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
By ADAM RASGON
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
By REUTERS
By GIDEON KOUTS / MAARIV
Please insert a valid email address