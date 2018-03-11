March 11 2018
AJC: Putin's election comments akin to Protocols of the Elders of Zion

“If Israel won’t defend the Jews, nobody will do so in its place,” Zionist Union MK Ksenia Svetlova said in response to the comments.

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference in Moscow in 2016.

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference in Moscow in 2016.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The American Jewish Committee, one of the oldest Jewish advocacy groups, called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to clarify his comments on ha made during an interview to NBC claiming Jews could have been behind Russian meddling in the 2016 United States presidential election.

The comments are "eerily reminiscent of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion," the group wrote on Twitter.

"President Putin suggesting that Russian Federation minorities, be they Ukrainian, Tatar, or Jewish, were behind US election meddling is eerily reminiscent of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. He should clarify his comments at the earliest opportunity," the AJC wrote.

The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, a fabricated antisemitic pamphlet, purported a Jewish plan to dominate the world. The text, of an unknown author, was first published in Russia in 1903 and used as Nazi propaganda.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) also condemned the comments on Twitter, writing, "Repulsive Putin remark deserves to be denounced, soundly and promptly, by world leaders. Why is Trump silent? Intolerance is intolerable."


Blumenthal's father was a German Jewish immigrant to the US.

In an interview with NBC News broadcast on Friday, Putin said that he “could not care less” about indictments issued by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller accusing Russian nationals and companies of election interference, stating that “they do not represent the interests of the Russian state” and are unrelated to the Kremlin. “Maybe they’re not even Russians,” said Putin. “Maybe they’re Ukrainians, Tatars, Jews, just with Russian citizenship, even that needs to be checked.”




MKs Ksenia Svetlova and Dr. Nachman Shai (Zionist Union) called on the Israeli government to condemn Putin’s remarks.

“Maybe the Jews interfered in the American elections, maybe the Jews control the world, maybe Jews slaughtered the Jews in Poland. For all those allegations, there is one origin: Jew-hatred,” said Svetlova. “I expect the Israeli government to come out strongly against these serious remarks made by the Russian president. If Israel won’t defend the Jews, nobody will do so in its place.”

“This is the worst form of antisemitism,” said Shai. “[Putin’s] comments demonstrate that nothing has changed in the perception of Jews as those responsible for the ‘world’s evil.’ A strong response is required from the Israeli government. I would expect Jewish organizations to join and condemn these serious remarks. They also carry responsibility for the fate of the Jewish people, whoever and wherever they are,” he added.

However, no other Jewish organizations or Israeli politicians have thus far condemned the remarks.


