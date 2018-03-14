March 14 2018
|
Adar, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Ivanka Trump keeps a framed copy of father's Jerusalem speech on her wall

The first daughter keeps Jerusalem close to her heart - and her wall.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 14, 2018 09:03
Ivanka Trump leads a listening session with military spouses at the White House in Washington

Ivanka Trump leads a listening session with military spouses at the White House in Washington. (photo credit: REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST)

First daughter Ivanka Trump keeps a copy of her father's speech regarding Israel taped to her wall, according to a profile from The Washington Post.

"To Ivanka, Love Dad," is the note that US President Donald Trump penned atop the typed speech entitled "Remarks Regarding the Capital of Israel."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Perhaps unbeknownst to readers is Ivanka Trump's love of 1980s band Journey, whose song "Don't Stop Believing" is posted alongside her father's declaration. In addition, according to the Post, Ivanka also has several framed photos of her young children.

The president's landmark December 6 speech reversed decades of US policy regarding Jerusalem. Recognizing the city as Israel's capital, he vowed to move the US embassy there by the end of 2019; since then, the date has been moved up to mid-May 2018.

Ivanka, who converted to Judaism in 2009, visited Israel with her father in May 2017 on his first official visit as president; the Trumps also visited Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Territories during the inaugural trip.


Related Content

Nazi Swastika
March 14, 2018
Swiss neo-Nazi convicted of antisemitic assault on Orthodox Jew

By SHOSHANA KRANISH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 22
    Jerusalem
    13 - 20
    Haifa
  • 18 - 32
    Elat
    13 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut