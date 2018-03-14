Ivanka Trump keeps a framed copy of father's Jerusalem speech on her wall

First daughter Ivanka Trump keeps a copy of her father's speech regarding Israel taped to her wall, according to a profile from The Washington Post.



"To Ivanka, Love Dad," is the note that US President Donald Trump penned atop the typed speech entitled "Remarks Regarding the Capital of Israel."





Perhaps unbeknownst to readers is Ivanka Trump's love of 1980s band Journey, whose song "Don't Stop Believing" is posted alongside her father's declaration. In addition, according to the Post, Ivanka also has several framed photos of her young children.The president's landmark December 6 speech reversed decades of US policy regarding Jerusalem. Recognizing the city as Israel's capital, he vowed to move the US embassy there by the end of 2019; since then, the date has been moved up to mid-May 2018 Ivanka, who converted to Judaism in 2009, visited Israel with her father in May 2017 on his first official visit as president; the Trumps also visited Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Territories during the inaugural trip.