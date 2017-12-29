December 29 2017
|
Tevet, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

London coroner under fire for delaying Jewish burials

By JTA
December 29, 2017 09:50

According to both Jewish and Islamic law, bodies of the deceased must be buried as soon as possible after death.

1 minute read.



London coroner under fire for delaying Jewish burials

The nameplate is seen outside St Pancras Coroners Court. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A coroner’s office in London has come under fire after multiple families have complained about delayed Jewish burials.

The London-based Jewish Chronicle reported Thursday that one woman made 210 phone calls to the St. Pancras coroner’s office in central London before being assured that her father would be buried four days after his death.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


According to both Jewish and Islamic law, bodies of the deceased must be buried as soon as possible after death, ideally on the same day.

Mary Hassell, the senior coroner at the St. Pancras office, told the family of Barry Davis last week that it would be two weeks before an autopsy could be performed and a funeral held. Several other similar cases have been reported.

Hassell also asserted in a letter to Jewish community leaders that “no death will be prioritized in any way over any other because of the religion of the deceased or family, either by coroner’s officers or coroners.”

She added in the letter that she would no longer allow Jewish bodies to be held at a local Jewish funeral home, instead of the mortuary, to enable shemirah, or guarding by fellow Jews, until their burials.

Trevor Asserson, an attorney representing Stamford Hill’s Adath Yisroel Burial Society, told the Jewish Chronicle that Hassell has “shown a total disregard for, or ignorance of, the law in deciding never to give priority to ‘faith deaths.’ Her conduct demonstrates what I consider to be a gross disregard for the religious sensibilities, as well as the legal rights, of the Muslim and Jewish families whose deceased relatives come under her control.”

In 2015, Hassell lost a judicial review brought by the family of an Orthodox Jewish woman. Hassell’s office insisted that the woman have an invasive autopsy, which is against Orthodox law. Last year Hassell was formally reprimanded by the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office for publicizing a letter in which she alleged that she was being bullied by the Jewish community.


Related Content

American Jews marching in New York with Israeli flags. How can we bridge the divide between Israel a
December 29, 2017
5 times Israel was blamed for insulting American Jewry this year

By TAMARA ZIEVE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 20
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 18
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    13 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut