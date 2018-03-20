Putin not remotely antisemitic, says Russia’s Chief Rabbi

The controversy stirred up by Russian President Vladimir Putin who, in a recent interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly suggested that Jews might be responsible for election meddling in America, did not raise as much ire among Russian Jews as it did elsewhere in the Jewish world.



Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar, who is currently in Israel, in a public conversation on Monday night with Steve Linde, Editor in Chief of The Jerusalem Report, told a packed auditorium in Beit Avi Chai in Jerusalem that Putin is not remotely antisemitic and that he was the first Russian president to attend the opening of a synagogue or any other Jewish event.





Lazar contended that Putin had listed several options as to who could have meddled in the election and Jews had been included, not because of antisemitism, but because in Russia, Jews are considered to be very clever and powerful, and this simply confirmed that belief.Lazar, born in Italy, educated in America and living in Russia for the past thirty years with his wife and 14 children, has developed a close relationship with Putin, who he says was the first Russian leader to treat Jews as equals and to fight antisemitism. Putin has also encouraged the opening of more synagogues.Former leaders Boris Yeltsin and Mikhail Gotbachev were friendly to the Jews, but Putin was the first to say that Jews had the same rights as anyone else, declared Lazar.After Putin attended the dedication of a new synagogue, Lazar was approached by an elderly lady who told him that all her life, she had walked with her head down because she had been afraid to admit she was Jewish. However, if Putin could come to a synagogue, she said, she could now walk proudly with her head up.Most people regard the huge exodus after the fall of the Iron Curtain as the modern miracle of Russian Jewry, but Lazar sees another miracle: the very fact that people who twenty years ago did not know that they were Jewish are today observant and raising their children as observant Jews, or at least as proud Jews, unashamed and unafraid.Many wear kippot or a Star of David in the street, not because they are religious, he said, but because they openly identify as Jews, whereas for decades Jews suffered discrimination - “even before Communism.”When asked how many Jews there are in Russia today, Lazar said that it was impossible to pinpoint a figure, because there are still so many people who don’t know that they’re Jewish “and it’s our job to find them.”A recent survey put the number at 1.5 million, but Lazar is certain that there are many more.There are eleven Jewish prayer rooms in Russian prisons, and Lazar does the rounds to all of the them. In one, he discovered that the two most senior people in authority are Jews, though neither was aware of this until his visit. They were excited to discover that they not only had Jewish ancestors, but that they themselves are Jewish according to Jewish law.One of the beauties of Jewish life in Russia, according to Lazar, is that there are no labels causing distinctions between Jew and Jew. Everyone is part of one happy family, regardless of the level of their observance. They’re simply all Jews.Putin really loves Israel, said Lazar. The first time he visited the Holy Land, he was deputy mayor of what was then Leningrad and is now St. Petersburg. He was so impressed with what he saw that when he went back to Russia, he enthused over his visit to his whole family and brought them on an exploratory tour of Israel covering the country from Metulla to Eilat.People have accused Chabad of providing so many services for Russian Jews that they feel no desire to come and live in Israel. One such person was Prime Minister Ariel Sharon who summoned Lazar to a meeting in his office and screamed at him, telling him to close all Jewish schools and synagogues so that Russian Jews would make aliya. Sharon tried to impress on Lazar that Israel needed the demographic increase in order to avert a lower population figure than that of the Arab communities in the country.The conversation went back and forth with neither convincing the other. Lazar tried to impress on Sharon that Russian Jews could not be forced to migrate to Israel, and if Jewish services were taken away from them they would simply assimilate and be lost to the Jewish people forever.Some years later an Israel ambassador told Sharon that Lazar was right.“We believe the best place for a Jew is Israel,” said Lazar, “but he has to feel Jewish first.”Israeli visitors to Russia like to attend synagogue services where they can see for themselves the evolution of Russian Jewry. These same Israelis do not go to synagogue in Israel, said Lazar, because they would be labeled as religious. But in Russia they go to synagogue simply because they are Jews.According to Lazar, the warm friendship between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin began in Lazar’s office some eighteen years ago. Putin came to a Hanukka candle lighting event and Lazar, on learning that Netanyahu was in Moscow, contacted him and invited him as well, telling him that he would meet someone very interesting. The two men spent two hours in the privacy of Lazar’s office, talking to each other and have been frequently talking to each other ever since.While claiming not to know much about Russia’s external politics, Lazar said that Russia briefs Israel daily on the situation in Syria. Putin has said many times that Syria with Assad is better for Israel than Syria without Assad, said Lazar, because without Assad the terrorists will take over .He could not explain Russia’s involvement with Iran, but surmised that it was Russia’s way of finding a viable solution to the Iranian problem.“Iran is an enemy to Iran itself, and many in the Arab world feel that Iran is going in the wrong direction,” said Lazar, who believes that Russia is conducting a dialogue with Iran in order to make the Islamic Republic understand that a solution must be found for the current situation.For all the freedom that Jews are enjoying in Russia – such as the projected opening of a Jewish university in September – and all the influence that Chabad has in high places, several Chabad Rabbis have been deported over the past few years. The most recent deportation was Rabbi Ari Edelkopf, an American working in Sochi, who was last year charged with being a danger to national security.When Lazar tried to find out what crime he had committed, he realized that if he asked a similar question to the CIA or to Mossad, he wouldn’t receive an answer. Therefore, he understood that he couldn’t expect a response from Russia's Federal Security Service, the successor to the KGB, which is known as FSB.One explanation offered by Lazar was that the Russians want their own Russian born and Russian trained rabbis. “They don’t want imports from abroad.”