March 11 2018
|
Adar, 24, 5778
|
Take a cruise into Yiddishland

'Yiddish Kultur Voyages' to set sail in May 2019.

By
March 11, 2018 13:24
1 minute read.
The Carnival cruise ship Ecstasy leaves the port in Miami, Florida

The Carnival cruise ship Ecstasy leaves the port in Miami, Florida. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Have you dreamed of sipping a drink from the open bar aboard a cruise ship before heading inside for a night of Yiddish music? If so, I have great news for you.

The Dream Vacations travel agency is launching its Yiddish Kultur Voyages, combining a cruise vacation with Jewish history, Yiddish entertainment and travel across Europe.

The inaugural cruise is scheduled to set sail from Budapest in May 2019.

“The event that we are planning will allow the travelers to immerse themselves in the culture that thrived in the Yiddish-speaking communities, such as those that were based in some of the destinations that we are visiting,” said Yiddish Kultur Voyages founder Derek Krabill in a statement.

From Budapest, travelers will visit Bratislava, Slovakia, Vienna, Weissenkirchen and Linz, Austria, before heading to Passau and Vilshofen in Germany.

The entertainment each evening will vary from concerts, to Klezmer dance performances, to lectures on Yiddish culture.



Artists joining the weeklong cruise will include Lorin Sklamberg, lead singer of the Klezmatics, which won a Grammy in 2007. Also taking part in the entertainment will be Sasha Lurje, Christian Dawid, Anthony Russell and Alan Mason.



The off-boat adventures are slated to include visits to Jewish heritage sites across Europe, and will "provide a unique and memorable travel experience for all Yiddish enthusiasts as well as those just learning or gaining exposure to the richness of the culture," according to organizers.


