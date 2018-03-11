March 11 2018
|
Adar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Competition for young scientists, developers to mark Einstein’s birthday

Of some 1,000 participants from previous competitions, most have successfully become integrated into research, academia, industry or business.

By
March 11, 2018 15:12
1 minute read.
Albert Einstein en 1947

Albert Einstein en 1947. (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Fifty-six high school students and recent graduates ages 17 to 21 from throughout Israel will present projects at the 21st annual Young Scientists and Developers Competition at Jerusalem’s Bloomfield Science Museum this week. The youngsters – boys, girls, Jewish, Arab, religious and secular – will showcase 40 innovative works.

After a team of scientists chooses the outstanding projects, President Reuven Rivlin will award the winners at the Knesset on Tuesday as part of National Science Day to mark the anniversary of Albert Einstein’s birth on March 14, 1879.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Among the projects are: virtual-reality glasses for correcting a balance disorder; variable glasses to detect vision disorders; a wastewater purification system; a home system for monitoring and treating sleep disorders; technology for identifying blood sugar levels in breath; an innovative treatment for osteoporosis; and more.

The museum aims to promote scientific and technological education among youth from all sectors of the population by promoting science projects, especially for students. Competitors have invested many months on their projects in the fields of technology, computer science, physics, chemistry, environmental sciences, social sciences, life sciences and history. Students in the competition gain five matriculation points for their work. The panel of judges is being led by Prof. Hanoch Gutfreund, who holds the Andre Aisenstadt Chair in Theoretical Physics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Of some 1,000 participants from previous competitions, most have successfully become integrated into research, academia, industry or business. The contest is supported by the Education Ministry and the Goren-Monti-Ferrari Family Foundation in cooperation with the Israel Academy of Sciences and the Humanities, the European Union and Intel.

Winners will be awarded scholarships and represent Israel at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in the US. They will also take part in a similar competition of young scientists and developers of the European Union and participate in a science camp hosted by the German government.


Related Content

A scientist looks through a microscope
March 11, 2018
New Worlds: From the omelette to the egg

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 17
    Jerusalem
    12 - 19
    Haifa
  • 15 - 25
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut