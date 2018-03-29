March 29 2018
|
Nisan, 13, 5778
|
Former United Therapeutics CEO joins Pluristem strategic advisory board

Company prepares for expansion, commercialization.

By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
March 29, 2018 04:06
1 minute read.
Roger Jeffs. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., the Haifa-based developer of placenta-based cell therapy products, announced earlier this week that Roger Jeffs has joined the company’s advisory board. Jeffs will advise Pluristem on clinical and commercial strategies.

Jeffs is the former president and CEO of the biotechnology company United Therapeutics, which has 12 locations throughout North America, the United Kingdom, China and Germany. In that role, he helped lead the company’s initial offering, oversaw the clinical development and regulatory approval of six products, and managed the commercial effort that lead to a significant increase in revenues.

“Dr. Jeffs brings tremendous expertise and vision to Pluristem – from business aspects to clinical development, marketing approval and commercialization,” said Pluristem chairman and co-CEO Zami Aberman.

“His work in developing Neupogen is directly relevant to our PLX-R18 clinical program in the treatment of bone marrow deficiencies.”

Neupogen is a daily white blood cell booster used to treat low blood neutrophils due to causes such as chemotherapy, radiation poisoning or HIV/AIDS.
Aberman explained that bringing Jeffs onto the advisory board is part of the company’s process of forming a senior strategic advisory board for support with expansion and commercialization.

Pluristem has reported clinical trial data in multiple indications for its patented PLX cells and is entering late-stage trials in several indications. Jeff’s said he believes in the potential effectiveness of the cell therapy solution.

“Pluristem’s placental cell therapies, currently being evaluated in multiple advanced clinical trials, could significantly advance regenerative medicine and make a change in the way patients are treated today, by delivering a safe and effective off-the-shelf cell therapy,” Jeffs said.

Before coming to United Therapeutics, Jeffs worked at Amgen Inc., where he helped lead the clinical program for Neupogen.

He currently serves on the boards of five public companies and is co-founder and co-owner of Bull City Select Investments.

“l look forward to working with Pluristem’s management team to move the clinical programs forward toward marketing,” Jeffs said.

This article was written in cooperation with Pluristem Therapeutics.


