April 15 2018
|
Nisan, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Roger Waters slams Syria intervention, attacks ‘White Helmets’ as 'fake'

Waters claimed that listening to “propaganda” of the White Helmets about the chemical weapons attack would lead to bombing of Syria.

By
April 15, 2018 20:32
2 minute read.
Roger Waters

Roger Waters. (photo credit: REUTERS)

During a concert Friday in Barcelona, the former Pink Floyd leader launched into a tirade against a Syrian volunteer group called the White Helmets that works in search and rescue in rebel-held areas of Syria. He called them a “fake organization” that created propaganda for “jihadists and terrorists.”

He then claimed that listening to “propaganda of the White Helmets and others we would be encouraged to encourage our governments to go and start dropping bombs on people in Syria.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The video of Waters statement was posted on Youtube by a group called Hands off Syria. It showed Waters at his ‘Us+Them’ 2018 tour. Waters begins by claiming that someone had wanted to come on stage and make a speech about the chemical weapons attack in Douma. “He is one voice, I personally think he is entirely wrong, I believe the organization that he purports to represent and who he supports, the White Helmets, are a fake organization that is creating propaganda for jihadists and terrorists, that’s what I believe.”

The White Helmets were the subject of a 2017 documentary and were nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize the same year.


A Related Video You May Like:
 
Howard Stern Goes Off on Lorde & Roger Waters (Youtube/ Howard Stern Show 2018)


Waters claimed that listening to “propaganda” of the White Helmets about the chemical weapons attack would lead to bombing of Syria. The US, UK and France launched airstrikes in the early morning hours of April 14, after the Barcelona concert.

“This would be a mistake of monumental proportions, in terms of us as human beings, what we should do is be persuading our governments not to go and drop bombs on people and certainly not until we have done all the research that is necessary so that we have a clear idea of what is going on,” Water said. He claimed that “we live in a world where propaganda appears to be more important than the reality of what is going on in places.”

Opposition to the airstrikes in Syria in the West has taken many forms. Waters was accused of “echoing Russian propaganda” in The New Arab, an online publication. Idrees Ahmad, a lecturer in digital journalist at the University of Stirling and a contributing editor at the Los Angeles Review of Books, wrote on Twitter that Waters “debuts new career as a conspiracist crank promoting racist slurs against Syrian first responders.”

Janine di Giovanni, a Murrow Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said his the musician’s comments were disappointing. “I love Pink Floyd as musicians. But WTF does Roger Waters know about Syria? He once promoted the Palestine cause. Now he’s promoting Putin’s propaganda,” she tweeted Saturday.


Waters has been a long time supporter of BDS against Israel and encouraged other musicians to boycott the country.


Related Content

The destroyed Scientific Research Centre is seen in Damascus, Syria April 14, 2018.
April 14, 2018
Allied strike reveals robust, 'clandestine' chemical program in Syria

By MICHAEL WILNER, HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 29
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 25
    Jerusalem
    15 - 23
    Haifa
  • 22 - 33
    Elat
    17 - 30
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut