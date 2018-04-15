Roger Waters slams Syria intervention, attacks ‘White Helmets’ as 'fake'

During a concert Friday in Barcelona, the former Pink Floyd leader launched into a tirade against a Syrian volunteer group called the White Helmets that works in search and rescue in rebel-held areas of Syria. He called them a “fake organization” that created propaganda for “jihadists and terrorists.”



He then claimed that listening to “propaganda of the White Helmets and others we would be encouraged to encourage our governments to go and start dropping bombs on people in Syria.”







A once respected musician, @rogerwaters debuts new career as a conspiracist crank promoting racist slurs against Syrian first responders. Earlier he told an audience to read the ramblings of an alt-Right supporting Aussie loon. https://t.co/6lD9sAl5mt — Idrees Ahmad (@im_PULSE) April 14, 2018

This is incredibly disappointingly... I loved Pink Floyd as musicians. But WTF does Roger Waters know about #Syria ? He once promoted the #Palestine cause. Now he’s promoting #Putin’s propaganda SyriaCivilDef https://t.co/ugKAlGUCIv — Janine di Giovanni (@janinedigi) April 14, 2018

The video of Waters statement was posted on Youtube by a group called Hands off Syria. It showed Waters at his ‘Us+Them’ 2018 tour. Waters begins by claiming that someone had wanted to come on stage and make a speech about the chemical weapons attack in Douma. “He is one voice, I personally think he is entirely wrong, I believe the organization that he purports to represent and who he supports, the White Helmets, are a fake organization that is creating propaganda for jihadists and terrorists, that’s what I believe.”The White Helmets were the subject of a 2017 documentary and were nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize the same year.Howard Stern Goes Off on Lorde & Roger Waters (Youtube/ Howard Stern Show 2018)Waters claimed that listening to “propaganda” of the White Helmets about the chemical weapons attack would lead to bombing of Syria. The US, UK and France launched airstrikes in the early morning hours of April 14, after the Barcelona concert.“This would be a mistake of monumental proportions, in terms of us as human beings, what we should do is be persuading our governments not to go and drop bombs on people and certainly not until we have done all the research that is necessary so that we have a clear idea of what is going on,” Water said. He claimed that “we live in a world where propaganda appears to be more important than the reality of what is going on in places.”Opposition to the airstrikes in Syria in the West has taken many forms. Waters was accused of “echoing Russian propaganda” in The New Arab, an online publication. Idrees Ahmad, a lecturer in digital journalist at the University of Stirling and a contributing editor at the Los Angeles Review of Books, wrote on Twitter that Waters “debuts new career as a conspiracist crank promoting racist slurs against Syrian first responders.”Janine di Giovanni, a Murrow Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said his the musician’s comments were disappointing. “I love Pink Floyd as musicians. But WTF does Roger Waters know about Syria? He once promoted the Palestine cause. Now he’s promoting Putin’s propaganda,” she tweeted Saturday.Waters has been a long time supporter of BDS against Israel and encouraged other musicians to boycott the country.