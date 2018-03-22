March 22 2018
|
Nisan, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

28 arrested in extremist haredi demonstrations

They are protesting against the detention of a yeshiva student associated with the community.

By
March 22, 2018 18:55
1 minute read.
Haredi protest in Bnei Brak, March 22, 2018

Haredi protest in Bnei Brak, March 22, 2018. (photo credit: COMMITTEE FOR SAVING THE TORAH WORLD)

At least 28 protesters from the radical haredi Jerusalem Faction were arrested during a demonstration in Bnei Brak on Thursday against the detention of a yeshiva student associated with the community.

The student in question was arrested several weeks ago and detained by military police for having failed to cooperate with the IDF in order to obtain his military service exemption.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


On Wednesday, his detention was extended from 20 days to 45 days, which led the Jerusalem Faction’s rabbinical leadership, known as the Council of Sages of the Torah World, to declare fresh protests for Thursday.

Unlike in recent demonstrations, the police moved swiftly to disperse protesters blocking a central junction in Bnei Brak, and arrested at least 28 of them for various offenses, including throwing stones and disturbing the public order.

The demonstrators did, however, succeed in blocking parts of the main Jabotinsky Street in Bnei Brak for a significant period of time.

The Committee to Save the Torah World, the Jerusalem Faction’s operations arms for demonstrations, issued a statement during the protests saying that its message was “No to haredim in the IDF,” and that “The entire haredi community opposes this, and we will continue to fly the flag of the struggle against spiritual destruction with self-sacrifice.”

It noted that thousands of yeshiva students associated with the Jerusalem Faction have refused to cooperate with the IDF to obtain their military service exemptions and that demonstrations would be staged for every one of them that is arrested.

The overwhelming majority of haredi yeshiva students obtain their military service exemptions by undergoing a bureaucratic process at IDF enlistment offices. Students from the Jerusalem Faction refuse to even do this, and are therefore technically absent without leave and liable to arrest by the military police.

When such students are arrested, the Jerusalem Faction frequently stages demonstrations against their detainment, during which more students who are absent without leave are also arrested, perpetuating the cycle.


Related Content

A picture illustration shows a Facebook logo reflected in a person's eye
March 22, 2018
Israel to probe whether Facebook violated citizens’ privacy

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 19 - 34
    Beer Sheva
    19 - 31
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 20 - 29
    Jerusalem
    20 - 29
    Haifa
  • 25 - 35
    Elat
    18 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut