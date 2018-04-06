April 06 2018
|
Nisan, 21, 5778
|
Before the storm, Israelis and Palestinians along the border fence

Following the protests that left 17 Palestinians dead and over a thousand wounded on March 30, IDF prepares for a continuation of the border-fence demonstrations promised by Hamas.

By
April 6, 2018 09:29
1 minute read.
Palestinians wearing costumes are seen at the clashes scene at Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 5, 2018.. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)

After a tense week during which Israel reaffirmed it is committed to protect the border fence and Hamas revealed that many of the Palestinians killed during the March 30 protests were members of it's armed wing, Friday tensions are high. 


An Israeli peace activist holds a sign in front of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border near Kibbutz Nahal Oz, Israel April 5, 2018 / AMIR COHEN/REUTERS

In Israel, pro-peace supporters demonstrated after the March 30 IDF actions that lead to the deaths of 17 Palestinian protesters, many of whom were later revealed by Hamas to be members of it's armed wing, claiming that the usage of live ammunition was an extreme measure.

Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg was among those calling to examine Israel's actions in that regard.

However, other opposition leaders were firm in their support of the Netanyahu administration's policy on that issue.  

A Palestinian man sells tea and coffee during a tent city protest at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 3, 2018 / IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS

The protests continued, on a smaller scale, throughout the week. Leading some among the Palestinians to view them as any other massive public event where people might be thirsty or hungry, this despite White House and IDF warnings not to go near the security fence. 

Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, Israel April 5, 2018. / Amir Cohen Reuters

Hamas already declared it intendeds to burn 10,000 tires and to use mirrors as possible means to obstruct the vision of IDF snipers with heavy smoke and sunlight. Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman stated that Israel will refuse to cooperate with any international probe into the IDF’s actions on the Gaza border. 

 

 


