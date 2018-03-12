'Iran, Iran, Iran': In Fox interview, Netanyahu identifies greatest threat to Israel

In an interview with Fox News' Mark Levin on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Iran as being the greatest threat to Israel.



Netanyahu identified the three greatest threats to Israel as “Iran, Iran and Iran,” and cited Trump’s agreement as one of the reasons for his strong friendship with the often controversial American president. The prime minister also commented on his “chemistry” with Trump, saying that he appreciates the president’s no-nonsense style.





Netanyahu discussed Iran in similar terms to those in his speech at AIPAC last week, pressing that, to Iran, Israel is the “little Satan” standing in the way of Iran’s goal of Middle Eastern - and eventually - world domination."Everybody said after the nuclear deal that Iran coming out of the gate would be a more moderate, more peaceful country. The exact opposite has happened," Netanyahu said. "They use the relief of sanctions to get billions and billions of dollars, which they use to fund this aggressive empire, to fund terrorism worldwide, to fund aggression. And I think it’s important to prevent them from continuing these malevolent acts."Netanyahu highlighted Israel's role as the first roadblock to Iran’s mission and that Israel is all that stands between Iran and the rest of the world. He also stressed the importance of preventing Iran from establishing military bases in Syria, stating unequivocally, “We can’t allow that.”Shifting topics, Netanyahu claimed that excellence in security is only one side of Israel and that more and more, Israel is emerging as a world economic and technological leader.Netanyahu has historically stood against regulation and for the free market, generally encouraging startups and private sector growth.He returned to his classic metaphor of the private sector carrying the public sector on its shoulders and the need for a slim public sector to allow the whole economy to advance and grow.The prime minister summarized his philosophy by saying that the combination of technological innovation and security leads to the flourishing of the diplomatic relations of Israel with almost every country in the world and that he believes that eventually, the “archaic body called the General Assembly of the United Nations” will “get the news” and begin supporting Israel.