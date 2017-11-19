Police question Netanyahu for the sixth time in corruption probe

Police interrogators from the Lahav 433 unit arrived at the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday afternoon to question him over his involvement in police cases 1000 and 2000.



This is the sixth round of questioning for the prime minister in these police cases, and it comes only ten days after the last round.





Police reportedly complained that they didn't have enough time for the last session earlier this month, and that this round of questioning is meant to complete it.It was reported that the questioning will mainly focus on Case 1000 - the “gifts affair,” in which it is suspected that the prime minster received expensive gifts from various businessmen, and police are currently investigating whether he gave them anything in return.One of the main figures in this case is international movie mogul Arnon Milchan, who was questioned himself in London in September. Milchan had reportedly given large quantities of cigars and champagne to the prime minister and his wife Sara.Recently the testimonies of his personal assistant and driver were revealed. According to media reports, Hadas Klein, the assistant, confirmed that there were massive supplies of champagne and cigars. However, she stated that she didn’t know what Milchan got in return.In this current questioning, police will try to understand if Netanyahu used his power for the benefit of the producer.The prime minister has acknowledged accepting gifts from Milchan , but maintains they were exchanged between friends and did not constitute bribery or breach of trust. He has denied any wrongdoing.“It is allowed – according to the law – to receive gifts from friends,” he told the Knesset in January.“Arnon Milchan and I have been friends for over 20 years. We are good friends, our wives are good friends,” he said.Last week Channel 2 News showed photos that Netanyahu allegedly submitted to the police of himself and his family along with the Milchan family, in order to prove their friendship.The police are reportedly looking into several cases in which Netanyahu might have benefited Milchan.The first is an initiative nine years ago to establish a free trade zone near the Jordanian border. It is suspected that Milchan asked Netanyahu to promote the project. The request was said to have been made following consultation with Indian billionaire Ratan Tata, whom Israeli police recently questioned. The initiative never came to fruition.The second involves Netanyahu helping Milchan to secure an American visa and if doing so had anything to do with the gifts received.In a report after the last session of questioning, it was reported that Netanyahu is said to have answered: “There is no connection between the two. My relationship with Milchan goes way back. He is a long-time friend of mine. I tried helping him because of his contribution to the State of Israel, just like I helped many others.”It is still unclear if this will be the police’s last round of questioning of the prime minister, and when it will recommend whether to close the case, or recommend that the Attorney-General indict Netanyahu.