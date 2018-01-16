Israeli security forces find cell phone bomb in Joseph's Tomb

Israeli security forces removed a bomb on Monday from Joseph's Tomb in Nablus in the West Bank, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.



The bomb, found in a cell phone during a security scan to secure the tomb for about 1,000 worshipers, was removed from the tomb and detonated by security forces. Protestors threw stones at security forces upon their entry to and departure from the site, damaging their bus but resulting in no casualties.





Nablus, built on the site of the ancient Biblical city of Shehem, is located in Area A of the West Bank, which is exclusively administered by the Palestinian Authority.The Jewish holy site has been targeted by Palestinians in the past. In October of 2015, hundreds of rioters set the tomb ablaze before being dispersed by Palestinian Authority police. The religious site suffered severe damage, but again, no one was wounded.Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the arson , stressing "his rejection of these actions and all actions that violate law and order, and which distort our culture, our morals and our religion.”In addition to finding the explosive, IDF forces seized two weapons during an operation in the village of Silwad, near Ramallah. Shin Bet and Israel Police arrested 11 suspected of terrorist activity overnight as well.