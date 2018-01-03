Israelis send video messages of support to Iranian protesters

Dozens of Israelis have sent video messages of support to the thousands of Iranians who have been protesting against the government in recent days, as part of a StandWithUs project, the Israel advocacy group announced Wednesday.



The messages were sent in English, Farsi and Arabic, with the overarching slogan that “Israel stands with the Iranian people.”





One Iranian-Israeli felt the need to hide his identity for security reasons, only showing the back of his kippa-clad head in his video.“My dear Iranian friends,” he began, “We, the Israeli people like you very much, we are with you and ask almighty God for your success and pride. United for peace with us and the whole world.”“People of Iran, you are not alone,” said another Israeli in English. “Fighting for justice for all of you is the only cure for the corruption that is dividing your country. And many of us in Israel are standing with you in your fight for basic human rights.”Several of the participants of the project noted that Israel and Iran have been friends in the past, and expressed hope that they will be again in the future.“Many Israelis remember a time when their country was close with Iran, before the current regime took over,” said Roz Rothstein, CEO and co-founder of StandWithUs. “The outpouring of support from the Israeli people for the people of Iran once again demonstrates their humanity and sends a message to the Iranians that the future could be a better one.”The campaign, shared on social media, garnered positive responses from Iranians living in the US.Shalizeh Tehran, an Iranian American posted: “As an Iranian-American I greatly appreciate the love and support our Israeli friends are showing toward us. Thank you soooo very much, we love you too. Iranian people are not your enemy, we do not support the corrupt tyrant regime and like you we look forward to freedom and justice. Thank you for supporting my people as they liberate. Much love from America.”Ali Pournourbakhsh, also from the US, wrote: “This Iranian is grateful for the message of support and encouragement. Am Israel Chai.”Michael Dickson, executive director of StandWithUs Israel said, “I couldn’t be prouder of our StandWithUs community here in Israel and these powerful messages. The Islamic Republic of Iran is a brutal tyranny that has a history of threatening Israel through its proxy Hezbollah, as well as government calls to wipe Israel off the map. But Israelis are standing with those who suffer most from the Iranian regime – everyday Iranians themselves – and have messages of love and support for them and their struggle for freedom.”