April 23 2018
|
Iyar, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Trump to Netanyahu: Do you care about peace or not?

Trump's direct and unscripted question to Israel's leader shocked advisors present for the call.

By JPOST.COM STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
April 23, 2018 08:38
2 minute read.
US President Donald Trump congratulates Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, during a phone call

US President Donald Trump congratulates Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, during a phone call at the Oval Office, June 27, 2017. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)

In a telephone call last year, US President Donald Trump bluntly asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu whether he is genuinely interested in peace with the Palestinians, Axios reported Sunday.

The question, which shocked those in the room, came in the midst of a longer, and largely friendly, conversation between the two leaders. According to three sources familiar with the call, Trump had recently read news reports stating that Netanyahu was planning to expand Jewish settlement construction to shore up support among his right-wing base. The president believed such a move would unnecessarily anger the Palestinian leadership and endanger his much-tauted "deal of the century" to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The report does not record Netanyahu's answer to Trump's direct query.

"The President has an extremely close and candid relationship with the prime minister of Israel and appreciates his strong efforts to enhance the cause of peace in the face of numerous challenges," a senior White House official responded to the Axios article.

"The president has great relationships with a number of foreign leaders but that doesn’t mean he can’t be aggressive when it comes to negotiating what’s best for America," added White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

The revelation of the unvarnished exchange between the two leaders comes only a month before the implementation of Trump's controversial decision to move the American embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to a recent State Department press release.

The new embassy will open in May, to "coincide with Israel's 70th anniversary," the press release states. The embassy will be located in the building that now houses the US Consulate General, in Jerusalem's Arnona neighborhood.

"This is a great day for the people of Israel," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by the Israeli embassy in Washington.

"President Trump’s decision to move the United States Embassy to Jerusalem on the coming Independence Day follows his historic declaration in December to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. This decision will turn Israel’s 70th Independence Day into an even bigger celebration. Thank you President Trump for your leadership and friendship.”

Trump's decision to move the American embassy came on the heels of his December announcement that the United States officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The Palestinian response to the upcoming embassy relocation was swift. The move showed a "determination to violate international law, destroy the two-state solution and provoke the feelings of the Palestinian people as well as of all Arabs, Muslims and Christians around the globe," said Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator in a February interview with Reuters.

Palestinians claim east Jerusalem, which was captured by Israel in the 1967 Six Day War and later annexed, as the capital of their future state.

“Trump and his team have disqualified the US from being part of the solution between Israelis and Palestinians; rather, the world now sees that they are part of the problem,” Erekat said.


Related Content

April 23, 2018
12 golden jackals found lifeless in Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv

By HAGAY HACOHEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 21
    Jerusalem
    14 - 22
    Haifa
  • 19 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut