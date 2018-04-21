April 21 2018
Tragedy in the South: A toddler drowned in pool in southern Israel

MDA paramedics and paramedics provided the child with primary medical care and evacuated him to Soroka Hospital while carrying out advanced resuscitation procedures when he was in critical condition.

By MAARIV ONLINE
April 21, 2018 04:39
Jerusalem terror attack

Ambulance at scene vehicular attack in Jerusalem, 8.1.17. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Senior Magen David Adom medic Anis Abu Daabas said, "When we arrived, we saw the toddler lying unconscious near the edge of the pool, without a pulse or breath, when basic CPR was performed in the telephone call of the Magen David Adom. While continuing advanced resuscitation operations to the hospital when its condition is human. "

Data from the Beterem for Children's Safety organization indicate that between 2008 and 2008, 161 children died in Israel due to drowning. So far, in 2018 four children have died from drowning. In 2017, 15 children died from drowning.

Orly Silvinger, director of Beterem: "Preschoolers and children who do not know how to swim must be supervised by an adult near water sources, with eye contact and free from any distractions. In addition, measures must be taken to prevent children's access to the pool, which are critical to saving lives, and constitute an additional layer of protection for parental supervision. The private pool should be fully hedged and self-locking mechanisms installed on the gates. In addition, measures must be taken to cover the pool


