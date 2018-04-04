With Rwanda out, state says looking into other options for deportation destination

The state on Wednesday notified the High Court of Justice that with Rwanda eliminated as a spot to deport African asylum-seekers, officials are now reviewing another possible destination.



The notification came in a legal brief following the chaotic series of government announcements about migrant policy and a request from some of the migrants to be immediately released from detention as a result of those announcements.





According to the state's legal brief, the government has sent a reviewer to the other possible deportation option, widely reported to be Uganda, to comprehensively review if the treatment of African migrants being deported there meets the High Court's required standard.Uganda's government on Wednesday said that "there is no agreement with Israel. If migrants reach us, we will insist on having them returned.""We have no contract or understandings, formal or informal, with Israel on the topic of migrant absorption," the country's Foreign Minister, Henry Okello Oryem, added. Oryem in January told AFP that there was no deal between the two countries.Explaining that until now the state had only comprehensively checked Rwanda for this issue, it said that it will update the court on Thursday about its findings, but requested that those findings be kept under seal.Regarding the secrecy, the state admitted that the media has already named the backup option, but said that due to sensitive foreign affairs issues, it was still important to block any public recognition of the state's name, including in court papers.Further, the state explained that if the review found conditions to be insufficient, that some detained migrants would be released.Those who would be released would be those being held merely for potential deportation due to having crossed into Israel illegally, whereas those who would still be held are accused of some additional domestic crime on top of how they came into Israel.The state will also need to carry out supplemental hearings with some migrants who were offered deportation to Rwanda, but not to the second country.