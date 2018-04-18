Knesset marks Remembrance Day with songs and poetry

The Knesset remembered the fallen Tuesday night, with its traditional Remembrance Ceremony based on songs and poems written by, and in memory of, soldiers.



The songs and poems were interspersed with memorials for specific fallen soldiers and victims of terror, from Eli Ben-Zvi who fell in the War of Independence in 1948, days before he was set to be married, to the Israelis killed in two attacks that took place in July of last year: Kamil Shanan and Camil Shanan and Haiel Sitawi, the two policemen murdered on the Temple Mount this summer, and Yossi, Chaya and Elad Salomon, a father and his two adult children, murdered by Palestinian terrorists in Yossi’s home.





In a video shown during the ceremony, Miri Firstenberg told the story of how she lost her entire family in 1954, in the massacre in Ma’aleh Akravim, on a bus from Tel Aviv to Eilat. She hid from the terrorists and survived, and was adopted by a kibbutz. Her granddaughter Tomer, a commander at the IDF officer training base and one of Firstenberg’s six grandchildren, participated in the event.Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, Police Chief Insp.-Gen. Roni Alsheikh, IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Mossad chief Yossi Cohen read poems, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin in attendance.Military bands and IDF Chief Cantor Shai Abramson sang, as did popular singers Shlomi Shabbat, Ishay Ribo and Roni Daloumi.