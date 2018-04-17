April 17 2018
|
Iyar, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Police to erase criminal records on minor offenses for 70th anniversary

The move is meant to assist “the ordinary citizen who may have slipped up in the past,” whose day-to-day life might be affected by this stain on his or her police record.

By
April 17, 2018 14:08
2 minute read.
Police to erase criminal records on minor offenses for 70th anniversary

Roni Alsheich in April 2018. (photo credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Police Commissioner Insp.-Gen. Roni Alsheich announced on Tuesday that the Israel Police will erase closed criminal cases from police records in which no indictment was filed as part of the 70th Independence Day celebrations.

The move is essentially meant to assist “ordinary citizen that might have slipped in his past,” whose police record might affect their day-to-day life, Alsheich said during a press conference at police headquarters in Jerusalem.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Alsheich said there are some 339,000 cases involving more than 300,000 people that would be affected by the move. Out of those, some 34,000 cases involve minors.

According to the plan, only records of minor offenses will be expunged. Crimes that involve death, severe sexual crimes, severe violence and security-related crimes will stay on the books.


A Related Video You May Like:
 
Israeli Police confiscate two illegal aircrafts, March 29, 2018 (Israel Police)

Until now, the procedure has usually been initiated by a citizen who asks the police to erase their criminal record. But as part of the new effort, the police will do so automatically. Citizens will be able to check whether their record was erased. If the record was not expunged, a request can be filed asking to do so starting June 1.

Any cases that are still open will not be affected by the move.

Alsheich said the move is part of a police reform that is intended to differentiate between normative citizens and criminals, “and to face the fact that the normative citizen might slip and commit a crime.”

“The Israel Police is working in order to take preventive steps... helping ordinary citizens from making mistakes and committing crimes on the one hand, and assisting those who committed crimes to go back on track and conduct the lives of law-abiding citizens,” he said.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said, “This is an important message for those who were questioned over criminal offenses... now the doubt that was cast over their past will be gone.”

“There is no reason that a cloud of suspicion would chase for years citizens who were never indicted,” he added.

“I see a great importance in an initiative that will erase these records and give hundreds of the thousands of citizens the opportunity for a fresh start, as part of our celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel.”


Related Content

April 17, 2018
Pigeons, winged warriors that helped Israel to victory 70 years ago

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 33
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 20 - 28
    Jerusalem
    16 - 27
    Haifa
  • 24 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut