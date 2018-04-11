April 11 2018
|
Nisan, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

WATCH: Israel at 70 - Israeli scientists and the future of the brain

What's in store for neuroscience? How do Israeli scientists see the field developing for the good of humankind? Find out in this short and adorable animation in celebration of Israeli-led progress.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 11, 2018 11:08
1 minute read.

Israel 70+: Brain (White Animation/www.whiteanimation.com)

Israel 70+: Brain (White Animation/www.whiteanimation.com)

Digital processing capabilities have reached such a high level that scientists at the Hebrew University’s Center for Brain Sciences were finally able to build a mathematically accurate model of a mouse’s brain. What does that suggest about the future of the human brain? What will the future look like if we could treat cerebral disorders and operate machines using nothing but our minds?

In this video made by White Animation for the Israel 70+ project in honor of Israel's upcoming 70th anniversary of independence, Prof. Idan Segev takes a moment to explain what Israeli scientists predict for the future of brain science.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Segev, of the Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Brain Sciences, is an internationally renowned neuroscientist and neurobiologist developing tools to study how neurons compute and dynamically adapt. He is on the Israeli team taking part in the “Human Brain Project,” using different approaches to build models of brain activity through the use of powerful supercomputers, thereby advancing brain-related disease research and powerful computer technologies.

The Israel 70+ project is comprised of 12 short animations, each shining a light on the future of a major field of life - medicine, autonomous transportation, the job market, food, family, child welfare, Jews in the Diaspora, big data and more, and these videos will air exclusively right here on Jpost.com!
Jpost's featured videos


Related Content

Screenshot from Big Data, a video produced by White Animation (www.whiteanimation.com) for Israel 70
April 10, 2018
WATCH: Israel at 70 - The future of food in Israel

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 19 - 28
    Elat
    14 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut