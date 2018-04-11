WATCH: Israel at 70 - Israeli scientists and the future of the brain

Digital processing capabilities have reached such a high level that scientists at the Hebrew University’s Center for Brain Sciences were finally able to build a mathematically accurate model of a mouse’s brain. What does that suggest about the future of the human brain? What will the future look like if we could treat cerebral disorders and operate machines using nothing but our minds?



In this video made by White Animation for the Israel 70+ project in honor of Israel's upcoming 70th anniversary of independence, Prof. Idan Segev takes a moment to explain what Israeli scientists predict for the future of brain science.





Segev, of the Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Brain Sciences, is an internationally renowned neuroscientist and neurobiologist developing tools to study how neurons compute and dynamically adapt. He is on the Israeli team taking part in the “Human Brain Project,” using different approaches to build models of brain activity through the use of powerful supercomputers, thereby advancing brain-related disease research and powerful computer technologies.The Israel 70+ project is comprised of 12 short animations, each shining a light on the future of a major field of life - medicine, autonomous transportation, the job market, food, family, child welfare, Jews in the Diaspora, big data and more, and these videos will air exclusively right here on Jpost.com!